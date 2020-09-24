Kashmiri lawyer shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri in Hawal area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Qadri was rushed to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

“There were bullet wounds on his neck, near the eye, under the arm and on the arm,” said SKIMS medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan.

Hours before his death, Qadri had done a Facebook live, where he had said that he was receiving intimidating messages after he wrote against High Court Bar Association president Mian Qayoom.

On Twitter, he had urged police to register an FIR against a social media user after the user accused Qadri of being “projected by agencies” for “maligning Qayoom”.

Qadri had accused Qayoom of trying to manipulate the election process at the Bar. Qadri had been suspended from the HC Bar Association two years back owing to his public utterances against the Bar. He had also started a separate lawyers’ group. He had sought for his suspension to be revoked in September this year after Bar Association president Mian Qayoom was released from detention. However, his application was turned down by the Bar.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah condemned Qadri’s murder. “The assassination of Babar Qadri is tragic and I unequivocally condemn it. The sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

“Mournings are a constant feature in every Kashmiri’s life. Vehemently condemn the assassination of Babar Qadri,” wrote PDP on Twitter.