Kashmiri Pandit migrants’ body alleges ‘sinister moves’ to thrust outsiders on J&K’s industrial ventures

Deploring the ‘sinister moves’ to force outsiders upon industrial ventures of Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit migrants’ body on Tuesday censured the government for not yet framing the industrial policy in the Union territory even after the effective abrogation of article 370 of the Constitution.

The reconciliation, return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandit migrants led by Satish Mahaldar, in a statement, condemned the moves to “undermine the assets” of Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that there appears to be “sinister moves” to push profit-making ventures into loss-making liabilities and “force non-J&K people and organisations” over the ventures on the name of revival and redevelopment.

“The case of Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL), a profit-making venture of the state government, is an example of abject mismanagement, lack of vision and apathetic attitude of the government. Because of this, the PSU has gone down the hill. For the past 16 months, the employees have not been paid. How difficult it must be for the families to live can be anybody’s guess,” it said.

The body said that after Article 370 was abrogated, it was decided by the Centre that the industries will be set up and the locals will get the preference. “But, on the ground, the situation does not seem to be anywhere near. No industrial policy had been yet framed for J&K. And whatever industrial infrastructure is existing currently, even that is being destroyed. It seems that a situation is being created to show that only outsiders can help revive and rejuvenate things here. This is not true. The government had promised employment generation, but if the existing industries are choked, how can the youth in J&K get the jobs?” the body said.

“While abrogating Article 370 last year, Prime Minister and home minister promised the nation and to the people of J&K that they would ensure the rights of the people and land, jobs would be protected at all cost. Let us win the hearts rather than betray,” it said.

The body said that if the government was willing it can save the JKCL plant which is an asset to the UT economy and turn it into a profit-making venture.