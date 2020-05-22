Kashmiri Pandits delegation meets L-G, express gratitude over new domicile law

Representatives of various political parties and organisations of Kashmiri Pandit community including All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee and Kashmiri Pandit Welfare Organisations on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan, and expressed their gratitude towards the government and Jammu and Kashmir administration for the introduction of new domicile law in the UT.

The members of these delegations termed the new domicile law of Jammu and Kashmir as historic. They also reiterated that the removal of Article 370 and Article 35A, which proved to be a stumbling block in the path of development, would take the UT to new heights of growth and development.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, Murmu observed that the new domicile law will ensure equitable, balanced and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

A delegation of All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) led by its chairman, Vinod Pandit comprising various political leaders met Murmu and discussed various developmental issues of J&K. They lauded the UT administration for taking comprehensive measures to meet the aspirations of the people of J&K, particularly, the introduction of domicile law.