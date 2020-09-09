Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Kashmiri Pandits show support to Kangana

Kashmiri Pandits show support to Kangana

The Reconciliation, Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, an organisation of the internally displaced community, has condemned BMC’s action against actor...

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Reconciliation, Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, an organisation of the internally displaced community, has condemned BMC’s action against actor Kangana Ranaut.

“We extend our support to Kangana in this hour of concern when her house in Mumbai has been bulldozed in her absence. It is disheartening that Maharashtra government acted in such haste. This action, no doubt stems from political vendetta. Bulldozing her house when she was away and without adequate notice period is unbecoming of a government,” said union chairman Satish Mahaldar.

“Since the Maharashtra government has ill-treated her, we the Kashmiri Pandits request her to live with our community as our daughter,” he added.

Kangana had said that she can empathise with Kashmiri Pandit refugees who lost their homes and hearth three decades back. She had added that she can understand the pain of being uprooted.



“Ranaut is one of the actors who have spoken up about our plight. We are thankful to her,” Mahaldar added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
Sep 09, 2020 21:42 IST
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
Sep 09, 2020 19:49 IST

latest news

PM Modi speaks to Saudi King, two leaders exchange views on global challenges following Covid
Sep 09, 2020 21:54 IST
Sisodia announces relief for artisans, cuts rents at govt tourism complexes
Sep 09, 2020 21:53 IST
Delhi schools put in place safety measures, say they’re ready for class 9-12 students
Sep 09, 2020 21:52 IST
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Sep 09, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.