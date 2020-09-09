Kashmiri Pandits show support to Kangana

The Reconciliation, Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, an organisation of the internally displaced community, has condemned BMC’s action against actor Kangana Ranaut.

“We extend our support to Kangana in this hour of concern when her house in Mumbai has been bulldozed in her absence. It is disheartening that Maharashtra government acted in such haste. This action, no doubt stems from political vendetta. Bulldozing her house when she was away and without adequate notice period is unbecoming of a government,” said union chairman Satish Mahaldar.

“Since the Maharashtra government has ill-treated her, we the Kashmiri Pandits request her to live with our community as our daughter,” he added.

Kangana had said that she can empathise with Kashmiri Pandit refugees who lost their homes and hearth three decades back. She had added that she can understand the pain of being uprooted.

“Ranaut is one of the actors who have spoken up about our plight. We are thankful to her,” Mahaldar added.