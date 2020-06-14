Kashmiri Pandits take out protest rally against killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita

Sections
They demanded genocide commission to probe killings since 1989

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

The protest march was held at Toph Sherkhania near the residence of Pandita (HT Photo)

The internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday staged a protest march here against the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita alias Bharti in Anantnag’s Dooru.

Led by ‘We the Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers’—a socio-religious group representing Kashmiri Pandits, the protest march was held at Toph Sherkhania near the residence of Pandita.

Sheen Bharti, daughter of Pandita, also joined the protestors and demanded an impartial probe into the killing of her father by the “Islamic terrorists”.

Protesters wore black batches and held placards to show their demonstration against barbaric “Islamic Terrorism” promoted and propagated by Pakistan.



The protesters later presented a memorandum to the lieutenant governor GC Murmu and put forth their charter of demands that included constitution of a genocide commission for delivery of justice to all the martyred Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities since 1989, a concrete policy for Kashmiri Pandits, policy formation for revival and protection of Hindu temples, shrines and religious places in Kashmir, foolproof security cover for all minorities residing and serving in Kashmir, especially to PM package employees, sarpanches, panchs, corporators and other employees belonging to the minority community.

Memorandum also demanded an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore in favour of family members of Ajay Pandita and government service to one family member.

