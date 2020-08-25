Sections
Kathua woman succumbs to virus, family alleges medical negligence

Kathua woman succumbs to virus, family alleges medical negligence

DC says the woman was terminally ill with severe liver ailment; pacifies family.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

After a terminally ill woman died due to Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district late on Monday, her husband and other family members allegedly ransacked the isolation ward and accused doctors of medical negligence.

The woman’s husband said, “She had blood deficiency and we came here to the Kathua district hospital for blood transfusion but she was not properly attended. I even offered money but nobody cared about her.”

Kathua deputy magistrate OP Bhagat said the woman was terminally ill with severe liver ailment and was not in a state to recover. “We pacified the family and explained that she was terminally ill,” he added.

A senior woman doctor said the patient was in a critical condition when she was brought to the hospital three days ago. “We could not even take her swab for the Covid test at first and kept her in CCU. After slight improvement in her condition, we collected her swab and kept her under constant observation,” she added.



The doctor said the woman had tested positive for the virus and was shifted to isolation ward where she was being treated. “She was battling for life since three days and we tried our best,” she added.

On Tuesday morning, two ambulances, 15 PPE kits, gloves and sanitisers were given to the family to perform the last rites at her native village in Billawar.

