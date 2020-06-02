Katraj lake discharge work begins to prevent Ambil Odha flood situation

Sections
Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) began the process of water discharge from Katraj lake as part of the pre-monsoon exercise.

PMC is also taking pre-emptive steps to prevent a flood situation faced by Ambil Odha last year because of heavy discharge from Katraj lake following heavy rainfall.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and city engineer Prashant Waghmare visited the lake last week.

Gaikwad said, “Areas located on the banks of Ambil Odha suffered damage during the heavy rainfall last year. We have released water from Katral lake so as to increase its storage capacity during the rainy season. As the lake hardly gets dry during the year, we are yet to ascertain its depth.”



The authorities claim to have completed all pre-monsoon works related to Ambil Odha areas.

