Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / KBC 12’s second crorepati is IPS officer Mohita Sharma

KBC 12’s second crorepati is IPS officer Mohita Sharma

Mamta, 30, attributes her success to her husband, who motivated her to take part in the quiz-show.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The 2017-batch police officer is posted in Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir. (Ht photo)

IPS officer Mohita Sharma has emerged as the second crorepati of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 12. The 2017-batch police officer is posted in Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir and is married to an Indian forest service officer.

Mamta, 30, attributes her success to her husband, who motivated her to take part in the quiz-show. The episode featuring her big win will air on November 17.

Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra said, “My husband Rushal Garg, who tried to get into KBC for the past 20 years, asked me to register on SonyLiv app and the rest is history. It feels great to be a crorepati.”

Sharma, however, hasn’t yet decided how to utilise the prize money as she said: “it will be decided with the concurrence of the family.”

Sharma’s husband is presently posted as ACF Jammu and is also a member of STF on illegal sand mining. He belongs to Mohali.

On Wednesday, Nazia Nasim, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, took home Rs 1 crore and became the first crorepati of the KBC 12.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Trump campaign’s law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.