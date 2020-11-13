KBC 12’s second crorepati is IPS officer Mohita Sharma

IPS officer Mohita Sharma has emerged as the second crorepati of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 12. The 2017-batch police officer is posted in Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir and is married to an Indian forest service officer.

Mamta, 30, attributes her success to her husband, who motivated her to take part in the quiz-show. The episode featuring her big win will air on November 17.

Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra said, “My husband Rushal Garg, who tried to get into KBC for the past 20 years, asked me to register on SonyLiv app and the rest is history. It feels great to be a crorepati.”

Sharma, however, hasn’t yet decided how to utilise the prize money as she said: “it will be decided with the concurrence of the family.”

Sharma’s husband is presently posted as ACF Jammu and is also a member of STF on illegal sand mining. He belongs to Mohali.

On Wednesday, Nazia Nasim, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, took home Rs 1 crore and became the first crorepati of the KBC 12.