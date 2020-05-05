KDMC and UMC to not allow entry for those working in Mumbai under essential or emergency services

: In an attempt to curb the increasing cases of Covid-19, those working under essential or emergency services in Mumbai will not be allowed entry into Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) from May 8 onwards. There are many residing within KDMC or UMC and working in Mumbai, but as of now they have been asked to stay within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction until May 17.

“I respect and salute the courage of those who are a part of essential or emergency services and travel to Mumbai on a regular basis to ensure service. However, among the 224 positive cases in KDMC, 73 are those who work in these services and 28 of their relatives have also been affected. Thus, 101 of the total number of cases are due to those who are traveling to Mumbai regularly and we are looking forward to curb such instances that will give rise to spread of the virus,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

“BMC has agreed to provide facilities to stay in hotels for those under healthcare services, however, those who are working in the banking or other sectors have been given two days’ time to make provisions for their stay. We are taking this step after keeping in mind the safety of the family members and neighbours of those who are offering such services,” added Suryavanshi.

Similar decision was taken by the UMC as well, both have asked the people to fill in their name and details and provide it to the authorities so that their family’s safety can also be looked into.

“All those who are working in Mumbai need to give details of their name, address, office address and contact details and submit it to the corporation as soon as possible,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, Commissioner, UMC. UMC has 16 positive patients till now.