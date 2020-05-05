KDMC asks residents working in Mumbai to stay back

Residents of Kalyan, Dombivli and Ulhasnagar who are travelling to Mumbai every day for work will not be allowed to enter the city limits from May 8. They have been asked to stay back in Mumbai till May 17 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recorded 11 Covid positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 224.

“I respect and salute those who are part of essential or emergency services and travel to Mumbai regularly for work. However, among the 224 Covid positive cases in Kalyan, 73 are those who work in these sectors and 28 of their relatives have also been affected. We want to check such cases and stop the spread of the virus,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Suryavanshi said they are forced to bar their entry from May 8 to May 17 for the safety of residents and the family members of those working in Mumbai.

“Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has agreed to provide facilities to stay in hotels for those under healthcare services, however, those who are working in the banking or other sectors have been given two days’ time to make provisions for their stay. We are taking this step after keeping in mind the safety of the family members and neighbours of those who are offering such services,” added Suryavanshi.

He said the residents who work in Mumbai will have to submit their details on the email ID given on the KDMC website.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) too has decided to do the same.

“All those who are working in Mumbai need to give details of their name, address, office address and contact details and submit it to the municipal corporation as soon as possible,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, UMC commissioner. UMC has 16 Covid positive patients.

Activists, politicians happy with decision

For the past one week, positive cases in Kalyan have been increasing and politicians and activists had demanded that those going to Mumbai given accommodation there.

“Officials have observed that the cases in the past few days were of those who are either in close contact of positive patients or are travelling to Mumbai for work. To curb the spread of the virus, it is essential to stop people from travelling so that fewer people get infected. KDMC has asked those who are part of essential and emergency services to share their details. Officials have two days’ time for making arrangements,” said Pramod (Raju) Patil, MLA, Kalyan.

Activist Sreenivas Ghanekar said the KDMC must have consulted the state government and BMC before announcing this decision. “After getting the list of people travelling to Mumbai every day, the authorities will be able to ensure accommodation facility. The step will also help figure out if the Covid-19 spread is actually from those working outside,” said Ghanekar.

A nurse, who lives in Dombivli and works in a government hospital in Mumbai, is happy with the decision but is worried about the facilities she will get.

“I welcome the decision even though I will not meet my family. At least, I will be happy that they are safe. Most of us working in Mumbai travel by the same public buses, making us more vulnerable. I am only concerned about the accommodation given to us,” said the nurse, travels to work every day.