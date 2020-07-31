Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC cancels posts of 13 corporators

KDMC cancels posts of 13 corporators

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday cancelled the post of 13 corporators after the state government decided to separate the 18 of 27 villages from the...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:36 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday cancelled the post of 13 corporators after the state government decided to separate the 18 of 27 villages from the civic body. As per the state government’s decision, nine villages will remain under KDMC, while 18 villages will have a separate body.

“Based on the directions from the state election commission, we have initiated the ward re-formation. Based on the procedure to be followed the civic body has cancelled the post of 13 corporators, who are from the 18 villages,” said a senior officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

With this decision, the civic body which has been asked to begin the preliminary works for the next civic polls, will hold the elections for 118 wards.

In 2015 civic polls, the KDMC conducted elections for 122 wards which included the 27 villages.



Sources from KDMC, however, revealed that the corporators whose posts were cancelled, were unhappy with the move.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One can’t sabotage anyone in the TV industry: Manav Gohil
Jul 31, 2020 01:17 IST
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
Jul 31, 2020 01:14 IST
Is international acclaim, a kiss of death in Bollywood?
Jul 31, 2020 01:10 IST
Social media is toxic because the world has become toxic: Richa Chadha
Jul 31, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.