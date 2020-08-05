Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC chief orders to stop ongoing and proposed projects in 18 villages

KDMC chief orders to stop ongoing and proposed projects in 18 villages

After the separation of 18 villages from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the civic body chief on Wednesday issued an order asking to stop all the ongoing and proposed...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:45 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

After the separation of 18 villages from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the civic body chief on Wednesday issued an order asking to stop all the ongoing and proposed development projects at these villages.

The order by the KDMC chief Vijay Suryavanshi states, “The state government has separated the villages from the civic body and has decided to form a new municipal body for these 18 villages. The civic body will now reform its wards. Hence, we are bound to stop all the works undertaken and proposed through the civic body funds in these villages.”

After a decade long wait, on the backdrop of the civic polls, the Maharashtra state government in June declared that 18 villages out of the 27 villages will be separated from the civic body and will have a separate municipal body, while the remaining nine villages will remain under KDMC.

The 18 villages comprise Ghesar, Hedutane, Umbroli, Bhal, Dwarli, Manere, Vasar, Ashele, Nandivl Ambernath, Adivli- Dhokli, Daudi, Chinchpada, Pisavli, Golivali, Mangaon. Nilje, Sonarpada and Kole.



Earlier on June 30, the KDMC cancelled the corporator post of 13 corporators as they represent these 18 villages.

Former corporator of Pisavli village Moreshwar Bhoir, who earlier had objected the decision of cancellation of corporator post will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Bombay High Court on Thursday.

“I have not yet received a letter on stopping the projects in these villages. However, this decision by the civic will affect the residents a lot. The civic body had undertaken water supply network works under Amrut yojana of which the first phase has already started in which kdmc is sharing the cost by 50%. The works of road repairs will also be stuck due to this decision,” said Moreshwar Bhoir, former corporator of Pisavli village.

As per Bhoir the civic body has spent around Rs 200 crore in these villages since the 27 villages were included in KDMC in 2015.

“Most of the works undertaken by the13 corporators in their wards in which the tenders are also finalised it will be cancelled now,” added Bhoir.

He added, “Now one question we have is what the locals do when they don’t have a civic body to look up to. Right these villages do not come under any municipal body. I have decided to file public interest litigation in Bombay high court on Thursday.”

