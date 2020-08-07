KDMC corporator succumbs to Covid-19

A Kalyan-Dombivli corporator from the Shiv Sena died of Covid-19 on Thursday around 9.30pm. Dashrath Ghadigaonkar, 63, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan since July 8 after being tested positive for the virus. He was later shifted to another private hospital in Mulund.

Party leaders said the death of their senior leader comes as a major loss, as Ghadigaonkar had managed to win the Ashok Nagar ward in Kalyan (East) for the first time for Shiv Sena in the 2015 civic polls.

“It was for the first time that someone from the Sena won that ward. He was a dedicated party worker and worked calmly towards issues. His demise is a major loss for us. He was a diabetic and underwent treatment for 28 days. We were all waiting for his recovery,” said Rajendra Devlekar, former mayor of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Ghadigaonkar’s colleague.

Ghadigaonkar is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.

On August 2, a Shiv Sena corporator from Ulhasnagar, 54-year-old Sunil Surve, died after recovering from the virus 15 days ago.