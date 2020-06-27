KDMC forms special committee to fight Covid

A day after the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) declared 32 containment zones in its vicinity and restricted public and vehicular movement, the civic body has decided to set up a ‘Containment Zone Corona Committee’, comprising elected representatives, local politicos, ward officers, social groups and local police. The committee will be set up in all 32 containment zones.

The committee will also comprise representatives from primary health care centre, political leader, medical stores, grocery stores, vegetable vendors. The ward officer of the area will be the member secretary of the committee. The elected representative or the senior person of the committee will be its president.

The committee will look into curbing the spread of Covid-19 in their respective areas, and adopt measures like preparing a list of doctors, acquiring the details of the patients with fever from the OPDs, check on the patients, test them, and if infected, isolate them.

The committee members will work on tracing the high-risk and low-risk contacts of the infected patient and then either quarantine or isolate them at home, as per their condition. They will check on non-essential shops and ensure they are shut in these zones. The members of the committee will also ensure there is no public or vehicular movement in these zones and also make arrangement for home delivery for the residents in these areas.

“There measures will be undertaken by the committee and will be under the monitoring of executive engineers and deputy engineers of the civic body,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

The KDMC recorded the highest one-day spike of 436 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total toll to 5,309. With this, the KDMC crossed 5,000 mark on Saturday. Five deaths were on Saturday, taking the death toll to 101.

On Saturday, the KDMC chief Vijay Suryavanshi and deputy commissioner of police Vivek Pansare, visited containment zones. The zones were sealed using bamboos.