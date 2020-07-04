KDMC headquarters remain shut for day as deputy commissioner, peon test positive

Sajana.nambiar@hindustantimes.com

The headquarters of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was shut for the day on Friday after a deputy commissioner and a peon tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday, the KDMC building at the Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan (West), was sanitised.

Confirming this, a health department official at KDMC, said, “A deputy commissioner and his peon tested positive for the virus. The deputy commissioner is admitted at the Holy Cross Hospital in Kalyan and the peon has been admitted to Tata Amantra quarantine centre.”

As per the KDMC health department, more than 50 officials and staffs of the civic body have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

Meanwhile, on Friday the civic body introduced five new helplines numbers for booking ambulances for Covid patients. “The five new helpline numbers will function for 24X7. Anyone who wants to book an ambulance can call on these numbers, “said the officer.

The number are 0251-2211373, 0251-2201168, 0251-2211862 ,0251-2211863, 0251-2211864, 0251-2211865, 0251-2211866