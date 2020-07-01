Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC health workers protest, demand salary hike

KDMC health workers protest, demand salary hike

Health workers working with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) protested outside the civic body on Tuesday afternoon demanding a salary hike. They claimed that they...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 02:06 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Health workers working with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) protested outside the civic body on Tuesday afternoon demanding a salary hike. They claimed that they have been working on low salaries from the past few years. However, the All India Labourers Employees Union later postponed the protest on the request of the civic body.

Konark Desai, chairman, All India Labourers Employees Union, Maharashtra, said, “In such difficult times, health workers are supporting citizens relentlessly. They need to be supported with proper pay at least. Around 275 health workers associated with the corporation have been demanding a rise in their salary since the past few years but the corporation has been ignoring it.”

The corporation assured the employees that soon they will get the desired hike.

“We shall resolve the issue within the next few days,” said an officer from the KDMC.



Following the assurance, the health workers said they will wait for 20 more days.

“After 20 days, if there is no response from the civic body, we shall continue our protest and stop our work. We have been working on shifts endlessly, especially after the Covid-19 outbreak. We are only asking for what we deserve,” said a nurse from Dombivli, who participated in the protest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China opens border dispute with India ally Bhutan
Jul 01, 2020 02:32 IST
Maharashtra to get ₹793 crore for pollution control but no clarity on utilisation yet: MPCB
Jul 01, 2020 02:16 IST
Clean air plan for Mumbai: Study raises concerns over accountability
Jul 01, 2020 02:09 IST
KDMC health workers protest, demand salary hike
Jul 01, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.