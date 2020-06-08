KDMC issues guidelines for housing societies

Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli can now refer to housing guidelines published by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) regarding allowing domestic help to resume work during the Covid-19 pandemic along with other safety measures. KDMC published the guidelines on its website and social media.

The guidelines comprise of measures to be followed at the main gate of housing complexes, how to use the elevator, how to check common places, directives for domestic help, how to deal with persons returning from other states or cities.

“Recently a family returned from Madhya Pradesh and we were clueless about whether to allow them inside the society without any checking. We called up the civic body and one doctor arrived and checked them and allowed them inside the society,” said Mangesh Borade, 47, a resident of a housing society in Rambaug, Kalyan (West).

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has appealed to housing societies to keep a thermal gun and pulse oximeter at the entrance and check every person returning to the society from outside.

“Those coming from outside the state or from other cities can be allowed inside the housing society once they get screened at the gate,” said Suryavanshi.

Residents have also been unsure about the quarantine period for those returning from outside the city.

“There is no need for quarantine if the person doesn’t have symptoms. Also, when people are travelling from other states they are already tested for any symptoms at state checkpoints. In case of any symptoms, they should approach KDMC without delay or visit the nearest primary health care center for a test,” said KDMC epidemic officer Pratibha Panpatil.

Some of the other guidelines by KDMC for housing societies include setting up banners and hoardings on wearing masks and using sanitisers inside the complexes. Societies have been instructed to display emergency helpline numbers for residents, set up handwash stations, and designate a common delivery room near the gate.

Yogesh Singh, 33, a resident of Guru Atman Residency, Gauripada, Kalyan (West), said, “Residents had pointed out that infection could spread from the housekeeping staff, so we fixed the staff for our wings and they are screened regularly. We have fixed the entry and exit points at the main gate as well.”

House-help have also been asked to clean their hands and legs before entering the house, use a dedicated tray for their belongings, wear a mask while working, and in case the house-help has symptoms, they should remain home for 14 days.

Plumbers, electricians, and mechanics visiting housing societies should also wear masks while working, clean their hands and legs, avoid unnecessarily touching any objects in the complex, and opt for e-payment.