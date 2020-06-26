Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC lists 6 unauthorised schools

KDMC lists 6 unauthorised schools

The education department of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday declared a list of six schools which are not approved by the state government in a bid to...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:19 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The education department of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday declared a list of six schools which are not approved by the state government in a bid to make parents aware before the start of the new academic year. The circular released by the department stated that parents should not enrol their children in these schools.

“Every year, we make a list of these schools to ensure that those taking admissions in these schools are aware that it is not recognised by the government. Until we get proper papers citing that they have permission, we continue to include their name in the list and alert the school to stop functioning,” E Tadvi, education officer, KDMC, said on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dadumajra waste processing plant: Possession to remain with Chandigarh MC
Jun 26, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t allow sale of Coronil in Maharashtra, state home minister says
Jun 26, 2020 01:58 IST
Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government
Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST
Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name
Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.