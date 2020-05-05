Sections
KDMC mayor dons nurse's uniform, visits Dombivli hospital

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:48 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) mayor Vinita Rane on Tuesday donned the nurse’s uniform and visited Shastri Nagar civil hospital, a Covid-19 facility, in Dombivli.

Rane, a former nurse, had sought permission from the KDMC commissioner to allow her to work among Covid-19 patients.

This came a few days after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar put on the nurse’s uniform and interacted with the healthcare employees at Nair Hospital in Mumbai.

Rane has worked as a nurse at Nair Hospital for 32 years before joining politics.



After the civic chief’s nod, Rane visited the Shastri Nagar civil hospital on Tuesday as a nurse.

She wore the personal protection equipment (PPE) and went to various wards.

“On my first day in a Covid-19 hospital, I learnt how to use the PPE kit. I went to all the wards to get first-hand knowledge of the situation. I am also here to boost the spirit of the medical staff, who have been working endlessly,” said Rane.

“This is a voluntary service that I will continue during my free time,” she added.

Last month, Rane had written to the KDMC commissioner after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s call all retired medical personnel to lend a helping hand to curb the novel coronavirus disease. “I cannot rest when my former colleagues and members of the medical staff are toiling round the clock attending to patients,” she had said while submitting the letter.

