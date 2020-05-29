Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC official, peon test positive

KDMC official, peon test positive

A deputy municipal commissioner and a peon of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. A doctor from KDMC’s health department tested positive on...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:56 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A deputy municipal commissioner and a peon of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

A doctor from KDMC’s health department tested positive on Tuesday, following which, tests of 25 staffers were conducted. A 55-year-old deputy municipal commissioner, who was a high-risk contact of the doctor, and the 30-year-old peon tested positive.

“Both of them are asymptomatic. We suspect the peon was infected from outside. We have decided to test his mother too,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Labourer stabbed to death for asking biker to slow down
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Five luxury hotels in Delhi to be converted into extended Covid-19 hospitals
May 30, 2020 01:40 IST
Moga school guard found murdered on campus
May 30, 2020 01:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.