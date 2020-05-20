Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC records 3 Covid deaths

KDMC records 3 Covid deaths

Kalyan-Dombivli reported three deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 15.A total of 26 new cases were reported, taking the total tally to 594.An 87-year-old man from Kalyan...

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:34 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Kalyan-Dombivli reported three deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 15.

A total of 26 new cases were reported, taking the total tally to 594.

An 87-year-old man from Kalyan (West) is the oldest to die of the infection in Kalyan-Dombivli. The health department said he got infected from his son, who is an autorickshaw driver.

“The elderly man is the oldest one to die due to the infection. He was bed-ridden. He is a comorbid patient. He was bought to the Holy Cross Hospital around four days ago. He tested positive,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).



A 39-year-old woman from Kalyan (West), who went to Rukminibai Hospital complaining of blood pressure on May 17, was sent to Kalwa hospital and she died on Monday. “The woman was suffering from hypertension. Her Covid test report came on Wednesday,” said Patil.

A 70-year-old man from Dombivli, suffering from hypertension and breathlessness, went to a private hospital and was asked to go to Shastrinagar civic hospital. But, he went home. “He underwent a Covid test on Monday and he died on Tuesday. His report came on Wednesday and showed him to be Covid positive. His wife and son have also tested positive,” said Patil.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.