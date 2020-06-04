Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death

KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 62 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases to 1,229.A 70-year-old man from Kalyan (East) died of Covid at Kalwa...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 62 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases to 1,229.

A 70-year-old man from Kalyan (East) died of Covid at Kalwa hospital on Tuesday.

The death toll in Kalyan and Dombivli is 34.

“He was admitted to Kalwa hospital on May 31. His test report came as positive on Wednesday, a day after he died. He was suffering from several illness including diabetes and hypertension,” said an officer from KDMC, who did not wish to be named.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records 96 new cases
Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST
KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death
Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST
Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.