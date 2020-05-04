Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC records highest single-day spike with 18 new cases

KDMC records highest single-day spike with 18 new cases

Eighteen new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday, taking the twin city’s tally to 213. This is the highest single-day spike till now.On Sunday, there Kalyan-Dombivli...

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:49 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Eighteen new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday, taking the twin city’s tally to 213. This is the highest single-day spike till now.

On Sunday, there Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recorded 14 cases.

Among the new cases four are relatives of Congress Kalyan city president Sachin Pote.

“My brother and his wife tested positive and are admitted to Holy Cross hospital in Kalyan. My sister-in-law has not stepped out of the house for the past four months. Even my brother was always at home.



“My sister-in-law’s pregnant sister is staying with them. Her husband had visited her once. He got infected from a doctor who lives in his building,” said Pote.

The entire building has been sealed and residents have been quarantined.

“My brother’s father-in-law and mother-in-law were also staying with him but they have tested negative,” said Pote.

Out of the 18 cases reported on Monday, three are police personnel working in Mumbai, one policeman working in Vashi, one health department staff working in Mumbai, one sanitation worker and one employee from a pharma company in Bhiwandi.

“We have discharged 68 patients. Monday recorded the highest number of cases in one day. A majority of them are those who travel to Mumbai for work,” said an officer of KDMC health department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
Donald Trump predicts Covid-19 vaccine by year end
May 04, 2020 22:06 IST
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:51 IST
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
May 04, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

MHRD to bring New Education Policy to cabinet soon
May 04, 2020 23:00 IST
Lack of clarity leads 70% industrial units in city to stay shut
May 04, 2020 23:00 IST
Zirakpur MC chief under scanner for issuing completion certificates sans authority
May 04, 2020 22:59 IST
Day One of relaxed lockdown: Cops ease up on workers, shut liquor shops after large crowds gather
May 04, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.