Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC records one death, 33 new cases

KDMC records one death, 33 new cases

A 75-year-old man from Dombivli died on Friday after being infected by Covid-19. The man’s 67-year-old brother-in-law died of Covid on May 7. “The man was admitted to Tata Amantra...

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:04 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A 75-year-old man from Dombivli died on Friday after being infected by Covid-19. The man’s 67-year-old brother-in-law died of Covid on May 7.

“The man was admitted to Tata Amantra quarantine centre. After testing positive to the infection during his treatment, he suffered from breathlessness and was shifted to the RR Covid hospital where he died,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer of KDMC.

The total number of Covid deaths in Kalyan-Dombivli is nine.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 33 new cases on Friday --- the highest single-day spike after it saw only six new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. The total number of cases in Kalyan Dombivli has touched 424.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana Roadways receives lukewarm response on service resumption
May 16, 2020 01:04 IST
4 out of 6 containment zones in Chandigarh account for just 4% of total cases
May 16, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.