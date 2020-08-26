Sections
KDMC recovers ₹24.79 lakh in inflated bills from 16 private Covid hospitals

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has returned ₹24.79 lakh to Covid patients who were overcharged for treatment at 16 private hospitals in the jurisdiction. The...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:52 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has returned ₹24.79 lakh to Covid patients who were overcharged for treatment at 16 private hospitals in the jurisdiction. The money was recovered following audits of overcharged bills by the 16 Covid hospitals.

As per the audit carried out by a flying squad set up by the civic body, since June 25, a total of 16 hospitals were under watch, and their bills for Covid treatment were monitored and audited.

“Based on complaints and also generally, our squad members are deployed at hospitals to check the bills and ensure that patients are charged as per the rates fixed by the government,” said a KDMC official.

Throughout the audit, the squad found objection to ₹46.93 lakh in bills, of which ₹24.79 lakh was refunded. Earlier, the civic body had also suspended the license of the two private Covid hospitals and instructed them to refund the overcharged amount and follow all the directions set by the KDMC and state government.



The squad had audited nearly 100 bills of these hospitals, following which it served notices to the errant hospitals, asking for explanations. Those hospitals which failed to explain their inflated bills had their licenses suspended and had to refund the overcharged amount to the patients.

