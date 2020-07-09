Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC ropes in 100 volunteers to carry out Covid-19 survey

More than 100 volunteers joined hands with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to conduct door-to-door survey to check residents for symptoms of Covid-19, screen them...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:28 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

More than 100 volunteers joined hands with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to conduct door-to-door survey to check residents for symptoms of Covid-19, screen them and report to the civic body.

In the past two days, volunteers have screened temperature and oxygen level of 10,000 residents.

“Our team checks a person for symptoms like fever and oxygen level fluctuation. If a person is found with these symptoms, we record their details and send it to the nearby KDMC primary health centre. Following this, the civic body conducts rapid antigen tests on them the next day,” said Nilesh Kale, a volunteer.

The volunteers, aged between 20-40 years, have been divided in three teams, two teams deployed at Dombivli and one at Kalyan, to carry out the survey for four days. “After four days of carrying out survey, they will be asked to be quarantined for the next four days at the school. They will be tested if required and given treatment if tested positive,” said Kale.



“The volunteers will work on ground-level to help identify more Covid patients and treat them on time. This will help curb the spread,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

“Those patients detected through this survey will be tested for the infection with the use of rapid antigen test kits. NGOs or social groups willing to help in the survey can come forward,” said Suryavanshi.

The civic body has recently acquired 10,000 rapid antigen kits for mass testing.

KDMC recorded 471 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday. The number of cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with the total number at 10,351 while death toll stood at 158.

