Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / KDMC seizes 50-kg plastic from Kalyan APMC market

KDMC seizes 50-kg plastic from Kalyan APMC market

In a surprise drive against the use of plastic, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) seized 50kg of plastic bags from Kalyan’s APMC market on Tuesday morning. The...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:58 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In a surprise drive against the use of plastic, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) seized 50kg of plastic bags from Kalyan’s APMC market on Tuesday morning.

The drive was conducted around 4.30am by a joint team of KDMC officials and police personnel. The team checked stalls of vegetable and flower vendors and seized 50kg of plastic bags. Those using and stocking plastic bags were fined. The civic body collected fines worth ₹32,000.

Bhagaji Bhangre, ward officer, KDMC, said, “Drives against plastic use are carried out at regular intervals in KDMC limits. We had many complaints of plastic being used in the APMC market. We, therefore, visited the market on Tuesday morning and found many vendors with plastic bags. Some had even stocked the bags.”

The drive continued till 7am, by which time the entire market was inspected.

“The seized items will be sent to our plant at Barave for recycling. Such drives will continue in different places,” added Bhangre.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Oct 28, 2020 01:55 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Oct 28, 2020 01:24 IST

latest news

Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat
Oct 28, 2020 01:53 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: What you need to know about Barh constituency
Oct 28, 2020 01:39 IST
Penguin gets in the Halloween spirit by exploring his first jack-o’-lantern
Oct 28, 2020 01:32 IST
Six more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally touches 60,957 with 213 new infections
Oct 28, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.