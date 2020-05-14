KDMC teachers on Covid survey demand health cover

Sections
By Ankita G Menon,

Around 400 teachers working in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) schools have been asked to be part of the door-to-door survey for Covid-19. They have to go to containment areas, visit each house and find out if anyone has any symptoms.

Highlighting the health concerns, they have demanded a health insurance like those for health workers.

“We are not even sure how many days it will take to complete the survey. Only some teachers have received gloves and masks. Others are using their own masks during the survey. Although we are maintaining a safe distance during the survey, we are worried about our health,” said Gulabrao Patil, teacher at a KDMC school, who has been surveying houses for 15 days.

The teachers have written to the KDMC.



“We need proper safety gear, masks and gloves. A health insurance is a must as we are risking our lives. We conduct a health survey and tell residents about precautionary measures,” said Jitendra Singh Nikumbh, a teacher at KDMC school in Kalyan.

KDMC said it will take time to consider the teachers’ demand.

“The letter given by the teachers is with the health department and they will have to discuss with authorities before taking a decision. This is a time-taking process,” said Madhvi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

