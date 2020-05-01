Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC to feed strays during lockdown

KDMC to feed strays during lockdown

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is taking steps to ensure strays do not go hungry during lockdown. It has collaborated with Vet Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development to...

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:42 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is taking steps to ensure strays do not go hungry during lockdown.

It has collaborated with Vet Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development to ensure that stray dogs are fed. It has asked the civic health department to feed the dogs, who usually got food from hotels and residents.

“We have provided food through community kitchen to those deprived. We are also ensuring that stray dogs in the city are fed. We do not want people to step out to feed strays. We will provide stray dogs food,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

Local residents and animal lovers can get in touch with KDMC health department if they see strays who need to be fed.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
May 01, 2020 22:02 IST
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 21:37 IST
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
May 01, 2020 19:35 IST

latest news

Farmers in Punjab worried as labour shortage casts a shadow over paddy transplantation
May 01, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Seeing black’: Djokovic considered quitting in 2010
May 01, 2020 21:57 IST
Indian-origin man in UK admits deliberately starting blaze, awaits verdict
May 01, 2020 21:56 IST
Focal Point dyers donate 15 ACs to civil hospital in Ludhiana
May 01, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.