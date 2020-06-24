KDMC to spend ₹18.47 on pothole filling

Sections
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:16 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The standing committee of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sanctioned ₹18.47 crore for pothole filling works during monsoon on Wednesday. The meeting also emphasised on the completion of Dombivli east and west connecting railway overbridge (ROB). The meeting was conducted following the social distancing norms among the members.

“In order to ensure the roads are safe for commute during the rainy days the committee has sanctioned the road repair works in all its wards,” said Vikas Mhatre, standing committee chairman, KDMC.

“Earlier we had finished the work of dismantling the bridge in a span of 15 days, although the estimate time was three months. The building of approach roads and other works is under progress. We expect to complete the work of the bridge will be completed in three to four-month time, “said Sapna Koli city engineer, KDMC.

The 40-year-old bridge was shut in September 2019, after it was declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay in May 2019 after an audit.



