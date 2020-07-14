Sections
Home / Cities / KDMC to start operating 10 war rooms from Wednesday

KDMC to start operating 10 war rooms from Wednesday

In a bid to reach out to all Covid-19 patients across wards and curb the spread of the virus, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up 10 war rooms in each of...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:46 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In a bid to reach out to all Covid-19 patients across wards and curb the spread of the virus, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up 10 war rooms in each of its 10 wards. According to KDMC, the war rooms will start functioning from Wednesday and will have a dedicated helpline each.

On Monday, the city recorded 427 new positive cases and nine deaths, taking the total number of cases to 13,240 and death toll to 198.

“War rooms are ready and we have recruited people to operate them. It will start functioning from Wednesday,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The war rooms, under the supervision of ward officers, will have one medical officer, one staff nurse and a clerk and will function round the clock. These will also be equipped with three ambulances and one bus.



“War rooms will look after updates of positive patients, high-risk and low-risk cases as well as sanitisation and sealing of residential or commercial areas where positive cases are reported,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

Every morning the civic health officer will provide a list of positive cases in that particular ward to the medical officer at the war room in the morning. Then officials at the war room will contact the patients to check on their status and decide whether to isolate the patient at home or at quarantine centre.

In cases of home quarantine, war rooms will send the details to primary healthcare centres asking them to follow up on the patients over phone.

For symptomatic patients, they will be referred to hospitals based on their health and war room officials will also check bed availability and reserve them for the said patients.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also begun the Dharavi model — chase the virus in its limits. On Monday, a team of 30 Shiv Sena party workers under the leadership of corporator Rajendra Devlekar initiated a survey. A team of two people surveyed 50 to 60 houses on Monday covering around 500 residents.

“Every day we will survey 600-1,000 residents so that we can curb the spread. The civic body has already started with the Dharavi model wherein corporators will lead the survey on residents. We are also doing free fever test and antigen test on Tuesday at Yogidham,” said Devlekar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.