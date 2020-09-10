KDMT bus services resumes on 3 routes, to start from depot near Kalyan railway station

Sections
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:17 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

More than 170 commuters boarded the civic buses in Kalyan-Dombivli on the first day of resumption of its services for the non-essential staff on Wednesday. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) resumed its services on three routes.

Under the Mission Begin Again of Unlock 4.0, the KDMT resumed its services on Kalyan-Umbarde (Shree Complex), Kalyan-Bhiwandi and Kalyan-Malang Gad routes.

A KDMT officer requesting anonymity said, “We have resumed services on three different routes as people have been facing a lot of trouble to commute. The civic bus service will ease their woes. Although the services have resumed, strict guidelines mentioned as per the state government will be imposed throughout the services.”

A total of seven buses will ply in the morning along these routes and nine in the afternoon.



As per KDMT, only 50% passengers will be allowed and five passengers in standing will be allowed inside the bus. Each seat will allow only one passenger. Wearing a face mask will be mandatory inside the bus while bus driver and conductor will ask the passengers to maintain social distancing.

All the buses will start at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depot near Kalyan railway station. “Passengers willing to take a bus will have to come to the depot,” added the officer.

“With no auto rickshaws available, it was very difficult to travel to work. I used to take my two-wheeler daily but could not afford that. The civic bus service resumption is a great relief. Proper social distancing is being followed inside the bus,” said Jayesh Rane, 38, a passenger who took the civic bus to Bhiwandi for work.

