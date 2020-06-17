Sections
Home / Cities / Keep ‘safe’ distance: An autorickshaw that sanitises passengers

Keep ‘safe’ distance: An autorickshaw that sanitises passengers

A mechanic and an autorickshaw driver have designed five rickshaws that have everything you need for a safe commute during the pandemic. Each vehicle has a separated compartment...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:43 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A mechanic and an autorickshaw driver have designed five rickshaws that have everything you need for a safe commute during the pandemic. Each vehicle has a separated compartment for driver and commuter, hand sanitisers, sanitiser sprays and accepts only digital payment.

Gafoor Shaikh, 32, runs a garage in Kalyan. With his childhood friend, autorickshaw driver Janardhan Vishe, 38, he redesigned the interior of the autorickshaw so that it has all the precautions needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With the lockdown in place, Vishe couldn’t ply his autorickshaw. “He could not work and he was worried. I gave him an idea to make the auto safer and use it for emergency services,” said Shaikh.

Shaikh and Vishe’s redesigned autorickshaws are fitted with hand sanitisers as well as an automatic sanitiser spray which sanitises passengers once they’re inside. “We also regularly sanitise the auto before a passenger boards or leaves. If more such autos are introduced it will be beneficial for both auto drivers and passengers,” Vishe said.

To prevent physical contact between the driver and the commuter, Shaikh and Vishe have added a plastic partition between the driver’s compartment and the commuter’s seat as well as a digital payment system. “We have displayed our mobile numbers and also the QR code for e-payment. We won’t accept cash,” said Vishe.



Vishe started using his redesigned autorickshaw for emergency services in May. Since then, Shaikh and Vishe have given four more autorickshaws this makeover and they are being used for emergency services.

Deputy regional transport officer, Sanjay Sasane said, “As per the state government’s directions, only those autos that are plying for emergencies shall be allowed on streets. Some auto drivers have transformed their autos into safer ones, which is appreciable as it helps send a clear message of the precautions to be followed.”

Residents also welcomed Shaikh and Vishe’s redesign. “With ambulance services not up to the mark in the city, there should be more autorickshaws allowed for medical emergencies. The authority can take forward such ideas and allow more autos on the streets for the convenience of both passengers and auto drivers,” said Rambaug resident Amit Joshi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

35 fatalities on China side: US report
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
We don’t want to see more clashes: Beijing
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
ITBP asked to keep eye on border activity
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
Heat stress during summer reduces milk production in livestock, say experts at Ludhiana’s GADVASU
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.