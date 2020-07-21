Keep up the good work to prevent second Covid-19 wave: Maharashtra CM

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed civic officials in Mumbai to remain vigilant and continue to work with the same vigour as they have been doing so far to reduce Covid-19 cases, which has showed results. He said the challenge is far from over as there are projections for a second wave that comes only when there is negligence on part of authorities.

Thackeray had called a review meeting to stock of Covid-19 situation in the financial capital of the country and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) preparations for monsoon-related ailments. “Our work was praised by WHO and Washington Post, but the challenge before us is not over yet. There are projections that a ‘second wave’ can come hence we will have to implement all the preventive measures more efficiently,” Thackeray said.