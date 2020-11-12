Kejriwal asks health min for Covid beds in city’s central govt hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested union health minister Harsh Vardhan to issue directions to provide at least 1,092 additional beds in central government hospitals in the city, citing official projections that show a “shortage” of around 4,900 beds, in the light of the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital, a senior government official said.

Kejriwal sent a letter – a copy of which HT has seen – to the Union minister on Saturday.

The letter said, “At present, Delhi has a total bed capacity of 15,713 for treating Covid-19 patients. This capacity includes ICU and non-ICU beds provided by Central Government hospitals, which have been of great help in tiding over the first and second surges during the months of June and September, 2020, respectively. However, the shortfall of around 4,900 beds, as per the projection of the Report-III of the Empowered Group-l, will have to be met by augmentation in both the central government and state government (hospitals).”

At present, there are 16,525 Covid beds across all hospitals in Delhi, of which 8,550 are occupied. There are 3,350 ICU beds, of which 2,838 are occupied, government records showed.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 8593 new cases, the highest so far.

The letter said, “As per information obtained from different central government hospitals in Delhi, it has been observed that a capacity augmentation of around 1092 beds has been proposed by central hospitals.”

Central government hospitals with Covid-19 wards in Delhi includes AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

“I request you to issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned to ensure the above steps to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with manpower, are taken on priority to ensure all requisite medical facilities are made available to the public for fighting this Covid-19 pandemic,” the CM’s letter said.

HT had reported on November 1 that the Delhi government has planned to add 4,891 more dedicated beds to be able to handle up to 12,000 daily cases of Covid-19. The planned escalation includes 1,558 additional beds in Delhi government hospitals, 1,092 additional beds in central hospitals and 2,241 extra beds in private hospitals.

Since then, around 400 more Covid-19 general beds and 110 Covid-19 ICU beds have been added in Delhi government hospitals.

The Union Health minister was not available for a comment.