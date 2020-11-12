Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Kejriwal asks health min for Covid beds in city’s central govt hospitals

Kejriwal asks health min for Covid beds in city’s central govt hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested union health minister Harsh Vardhan to issue directions to provide at least 1,092 additional beds in central...

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested union health minister Harsh Vardhan to issue directions to provide at least 1,092 additional beds in central government hospitals in the city, citing official projections that show a “shortage” of around 4,900 beds, in the light of the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital, a senior government official said.

Kejriwal sent a letter – a copy of which HT has seen – to the Union minister on Saturday.

The letter said, “At present, Delhi has a total bed capacity of 15,713 for treating Covid-19 patients. This capacity includes ICU and non-ICU beds provided by Central Government hospitals, which have been of great help in tiding over the first and second surges during the months of June and September, 2020, respectively. However, the shortfall of around 4,900 beds, as per the projection of the Report-III of the Empowered Group-l, will have to be met by augmentation in both the central government and state government (hospitals).”

At present, there are 16,525 Covid beds across all hospitals in Delhi, of which 8,550 are occupied. There are 3,350 ICU beds, of which 2,838 are occupied, government records showed.



Delhi on Wednesday reported 8593 new cases, the highest so far.

The letter said, “As per information obtained from different central government hospitals in Delhi, it has been observed that a capacity augmentation of around 1092 beds has been proposed by central hospitals.”

Central government hospitals with Covid-19 wards in Delhi includes AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

“I request you to issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned to ensure the above steps to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with manpower, are taken on priority to ensure all requisite medical facilities are made available to the public for fighting this Covid-19 pandemic,” the CM’s letter said.

HT had reported on November 1 that the Delhi government has planned to add 4,891 more dedicated beds to be able to handle up to 12,000 daily cases of Covid-19. The planned escalation includes 1,558 additional beds in Delhi government hospitals, 1,092 additional beds in central hospitals and 2,241 extra beds in private hospitals.

Since then, around 400 more Covid-19 general beds and 110 Covid-19 ICU beds have been added in Delhi government hospitals.

The Union Health minister was not available for a comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi reports 8,593 Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike ever
Nov 11, 2020 23:42 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Nov 12, 2020 00:11 IST
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Nov 11, 2020 21:48 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 12
Nov 12, 2020 00:14 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 38: Eijaz does naagin dance in a task
Nov 12, 2020 00:15 IST
Gangster on Delhi police’s most-wanted list nabbed after shoot-out
Nov 12, 2020 00:12 IST
Tirhut and Mithilanchal regions propel NDA ahead
Nov 12, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.