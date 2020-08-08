Sections
Kejriwal asks NDMC to fix stench from compost pit in Gol Market area

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday while on a visit to his assembly constituency asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to look into the foul stench from a compost pit in central Delhi’s Gol Market, pointed out by residents, by August 20.

Kejriwal, who was visiting market area under the New Delhi constituency, directed NDMC officials to solve the problem by then or shut it down, a Delhi government statement said.

“The chief minister has given a deadline of 10 days to the NDMC officials to ensure cleanliness in the area and said that if the problem is not addressed by August 20, the plant will be shut down,” read a statement from the government.

When contacted, a senior NDMC official said that the plant will be inspected and the issue will be resolved within the stipulated period.



“The matter has been brought to our notice and we will get a team of engineers to work on it so that the stench from the plant is controlled,” the official said.

