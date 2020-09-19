Kejriwal asks residents to urge their families to join anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi: In the third week of the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the residents to call their friends and family to follow the ‘10 hafte, 10 baje 10 minute’ (10 weeks, 10 o’ clock, 10 minutes) campaign in order to prevent vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, according to a government statement on Saturday.

Under the campaign, citizens must inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant clean water, which can lead to the breeding of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that spread vector-borne diseases.

“In the third week, the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign seeks to engage residents to pick up the phone and call 10 of their friends/relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing dengue. Last week, the Delhi government had also launched a telephonic helpline - 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 to assist the general public for dengue,” the Delhi government said in the statement.

Last week, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Today on the second Sunday of the campaign against dengue, I inspected my house again and replaced the accumulated water. It only took me 10 minutes, you must also check your house. Dengue will lose and Delhi will win once again.”