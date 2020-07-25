Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore aid to family of volunteer who died of Covid

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the family of Arun Kumar, a civil defence volunteer who died of Covid-19, and offered them a cheque of ₹1 crore as financial assistance. Kejriwal said the Delhi government would do whatever it can to support the education of Kumar’s children.

He died at Dwarka’s Venkateshwar Hospital on July 13, at the age of 48.

Kumar contacted the disease in the course of his duty, while providing food to people during the lockdown.

“Arun Kumar ji did an excellent job during the whole Corona lockdown period. He worked in almost all the departments, whether in hospitals, distributing food, or anything else. Our civil defence volunteers have worked hard day and night. Arun ji was one such volunteer who, in the course of his duty, contacted corona and unfortunately lost his life because of it. The people of Delhi salute the martyrdom and sacrifice of Arun Kumar ji,” Kejriwal told reporters after meeting with Kumar’s family in Uttam Nagar.

Kejriwal met Kumar’s father, wife, and children. “His daughter is in class 12 and his son is in class 9. Their education should not stop at any cost. The Delhi government will do whatever it can to support their education. The Delhi government has provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore to his family, which will provide relief to his family,” he said.

Kumar was a resident of Rajpuri in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, and was on duty in Dwarka.