Kejriwal hails govt school results, says AAP’s education model has made history

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s education model in the national capital has made “history” with the government schools posting their best ever pass percentage of 98% in CBSE Class 12 results announced on Monday.

Also, for the fifth year in a row, the Delhi government schools had a better pass percentage than private schools. It was 5.9 percentage points more this year.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal hailed the students for their performance and said that no government schools in any state have achieved such a great result in the last 70 years. “The private schools in Delhi have achieved 92.2% results, and government schools have received 97.92%, which is the highest among the government schools in the entire country. Examinations were conducted in a total of 916 schools of the Delhi government, out of which 396 schools have received 100% results,” he said.

The chief minister said the AAP government in Delhi has completely changed the education system. “If the students, teachers, and principals are the same, how a revolution in the education system was brought about? It is because the politics of Delhi changed, it is you, the people, who voted for an honest government in Delhi. The AAP government believes that if we want to strengthen the future of the country, we have to invest the most in education. All that is changing is not because of us, it is because of the teachers, students, and parents. We have just changed the atmosphere, and we have given facilities where students can study and be taught, and the teachers can teach,” he said.

According to the data provided by the Delhi government on Tuesday, the number of schools securing 100% pass percentage has risen to 396 this year from last year’s 203 schools. Similarly, 897 schools have secured above 90% results, higher than last year’s 732 schools.

The 21 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV)-- the model schools of the Delhi government --- have recorded the pass percentage of 99.92%. Out of five Schools of Excellence (SoE) -- all-English medium schools of Delhi government --- three recorded 100% pass percentage.

In a major improvement, the pass percentage of evening shift schools has also improved to 96.53% over last year’s 90%. In Delhi, around 150 government schools run in double shifts — for girls in the morning and boys in the evening.

Though government schools posted a better result, Kejriwal said that there is no competition between private and government schools. “The government schools in Delhi were considered inferior and were looked down upon. People wanted to send their children to private schools. But today, the results have change this perception. Today, the students in government schools are feeling much more confident, and studying in government schools is considered a matter of pride.”

Terming the Class 12 results of government schools encouraging, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said, “It is not only the pass percentage that is improving, but the marks scored by students are also constantly improving. That is determined by the Quality Index (QI), which reflects the performance of our students by checking and comparing the aggregate marks scored by them. The Average QI went up to 341.79 this year from 306 recorded last year and 291 in 2018.”

Kejriwal also urged the students who could not clear the exams not to get disheartened. “I want to tell the 2% of children who have either failed or have got compartment, please do not be disheartened. We are with you. We will conduct extra classes for you, and I am sure that this 98% passing result will turn into 100% after we obtain the results of the compartment. The Delhi government is with you,” he said.

The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 exams is 88.78%, compared to last year’s 83.40%. The board had to cancel exams of 12 subjects across the country and 11 others in riot-hit north-east Delhi in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The students were evaluated on the basis of the average of marks in exams they took before the lockdown came into effect on March 25. The board also decided against releasing the merit list. considering the prevailing situation.

Several government school principals said that their results have improved this year. Rajpal Singh, principal of RPVV in Dwarka, said, “The average score of our 137 students is 450.5 out of 600 this year. It means the majority of them have scored above 90%.”

The AAP government in Delhi has been focusing on school education ever since they came to power in 2015. The pass percentage of the first batch of Class 12 students under the AAP government was 85.9% in 2016. It has improved over the years to 88.2% (2017), 90.6% (2018) and 94.24% (2019).

Educationist Meeta Sengupta said the Delhi government has made two major changes in public education in the city -- invested a lot of money in improving infrastructure and motivated teachers. “They have tried to do many things that motivate and encourage parents, students and teachers. They brought an entrepreneurship angle to the classes. It’s an attitude. They have made an organised effort and translate which is commendable,” she said.

NDMC and Navyug Schools

The schools run by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have also recorded an improvement in CBSE Class 12 results with the pass percentage increasing to 95.41% from last year’s 94.21%. The pass percentage of Navyug Schools have also increased to 98% this year from last year’s 97.6%.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NDMC said, “Regular mentoring and monitoring by the NDMC at all levels created an environment of accountability and responsibility. Subject wise enrichment sessions and visits by academic consultants/officers to observe different aspects of academics proved to be very effective. Simultaneously, attention was paid to ensure regularity and punctuality.”