Kejriwal inaugurates new 200-bed hospital, to be a dedicated Covid facility

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a 200-bed hospital in south-east Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, which would currently operate as a dedicated Covid facility.

Currently, all 200 beds in the hospital are fitted with oxygen concentration system but it has no intensive care unit (ICU). The chief minister said that more beds and ICU facilities in the hospital would be added at the earliest.

The hospital – which goes operational from Sunday – is the first public hospital in close vicinity of several localities other than Ambedkar Nagar which includes Dakshinpuri, Khanpur, Madangir, Tigri and large parts of Sangam Vihar. These are all densely populated localities -- mostly comprising unauthorised colonies with a mix of pockets of small apartments for the economically weak and scores of slum clusters.

“There was no big hospital in this area and the nearby constituencies. And the idea of the construction of this hospital was conceived in 2013. I am happy that after many years, this hospital will be inaugurated today. 200 beds will be made operational today, and this hospital has a capacity of 600 beds. The hospital will further become operational in its full bed capacity and ICUs in the coming days. The 200 beds which will be made operational from today will be a huge aid in the treatment of covid patients. Oxygen is available on all the 200 beds, as oxygen is the primary requirement in the treatment of covid patients,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain was also present on the occasion.

The new hospital took the Covid bed capacity in Delhi to 13,717, of which 3,061 were occupied as on Sunday evening, government records showed.

“The Covid situation in Delhi is under control up to a great extent. The parameters in Delhi are good, the recovery rate is improving, the positivity ratio and death rate are decreasing. There are fewer patients who require hospitalisation. I hope that the 200 beds that have begun here in the hospital today are not needed in the future, but we have to be fully prepared. Everyone says that Corona is an unpredictable pandemic and no one knows what might happen tomorrow. Even though our situation is under control, but if the situation goes out of control again, the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with the situation,” Kejriwal said.