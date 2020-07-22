Kejriwal meets govt school top-scorers in CBSE class 12 exams

New Delhi:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met top scorers from government schools in this year’s CBSE class 12 examinations.

As many as 19 students were invited to Kejriwal’s residence along with their parents and school principals on Wednesday.

This year, Delhi government schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.8% -- three percentage points higher than last year -- in the CBSE class 12 exams.

Addressing the students, Kejriwal said, “Each one of you have faced a difficult situation, be it health complications of a family member or financial shortcomings at home, but you did not give up. By sheer determination, you achieved such a good result. The results are proof of your undeterred efforts and dedication towards studies. You have to move forward and keep dreaming big, and if you keep working day and night, you will always be successful.”

Kejriwal said there is a perception that families with low-income do not want their children to study. “But the reality is that failure on the part of government in not ensuring quality education to kids made low-income families think that sending kids to school would be a waste of time. Now that the condition of government schools has improved in Delhi, the poor man wants his/her child to study for a bright future,” he said.

Among those who met Kejriwal and Sisodia on Wednesday was Raghav Kumar, a student of the government boys senior secondary school in Mundka. He scored 93.4% marks in class 12.

Kumar, who worked in nearby factories in his spare time and taught students in his neighbourhood, said, “My parents live in Bihar and I was staying here at my uncle’s place. I left my uncle’s home in class 11 and started living independently. My teachers helped me a lot financially and in my studies as well,” he said.