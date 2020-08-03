Kejriwal meets Hardeep Puri, discusses development, resumption of Delhi Metro

Sections
Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri and discussed issues related to the development of the Capital, the Delhi government said.

The chief minister, accompanied by Delhi urban development minister Satyendar Jain, discussed a range of issues with Puri in the meeting. Officials said ways to resume the Delhi Metro also figured in the meeting.

“Had a very fruitful meeting with Hon’’ble Union UD Minister Shri Hardeep Puri Ji. A range of issues related to the development of Delhi were discussed in the meeting,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Puri said both sides looked forward to working together for the welfare of the Delhi people. “Very happy to receive Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji & Shri @SatyendarJain ji in my office,” Puri tweeted after the meeting.



“We discussed several ongoing and pending projects for development of Delhi & look forward to working together for the welfare of citizens of Delhi,” he added.

Rs 1 crore for family of Corona warrior

Chief Kejriwal on Monday met the family of corona warrior Dr. Joginder Chaudhary and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as financial assistance.

After a month-long struggle with Covid-19, Chaudhary, 27, succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus disease last week. Chaudhary had been battling the infection since June 28 after he was tested positive a day earlier.

“Our Corona warrior Dr. Joginder Chaudhary, posted in Delhi Government hospital, served the patients by putting his life at stake. Dr. Chaudhary had passed away recently due to corona infection, today I met his family and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as financial assistance. Will help the family in every possible way,” tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Chaudhary was a junior resident and worked on an ad hoc basis at the Delhi government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Medical Hospital and College since October 2019. He worked in the flu clinic and then in its casualty ward until he developed a fever on June 23.

Four days later, he also tested positive and was admitted to a hospital, where he complained about the difficulty in breathing. A day later, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH).

