Arvind Kejriwal seeks report on Covid deaths

New Delhi, India - July 02, 2020: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference on the coronavirus situation in New Delhi, India on Thursday, July 02, 2020. (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed report from the state health department on Covid-19 deaths in the city over the last fortnight, in a bid to help it implement more stringent measures to reduce fatalities from the contagious pathogen, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

According to government records, Delhi reported more than 800 Covid deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

For more than a week, the daily Covid-19 deaths in Delhi have been ranging between 50 and 60.

“To take all possible measures to further reduce deaths due to Covid-19, the chief minister has sought a detailed report from the Delhi government’s health secretary on the factors responsible for Covid-19 deaths in the city,” a government statement read.

Delhi’s present fatality rate is 3.1%, which is higher than the national average of 2.8%.

A total of 104,864 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi till now, which includes 78,199 recoveries and 3,213 deaths.

“The detailed analytical report on Covid-19 related deaths in Delhi will aid the implementation of more stringent measures to reduce deaths. It will also help mitigate other causes that have added to the casualties, such as co-morbidities, age, and health condition. This will ascertain the cause of the deaths,” the government said.

The death rate in Delhi has seen a decline since June, government officials said on Wednesday, with the number of fatalities falling to around 50-60 every day.

The chief minister’s office said various measures taken by the Delhi government, such as increasing the number of ICU beds in hospitals, installation of more oxygen beds, plasma bank and so on, had reduced the death and positivity rates. Delhi at present has 1,995 ICU beds, government records showed.

“To bring the death rate to zero, the Delhi government will prepare further steps to be taken after obtaining a detailed analysis of Covid-19 deaths from the health secretary,” the government’s statement said.

Principal secretary (health and family welfare) Vikram Dev Dutt said he will soon prepare and submit a detailed analysis of Covid-related deaths so the Delhi government can execute further measures to reduce the fatality rate.