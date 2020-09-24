Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Kejriwal to discuss new tech to decompose stubble with Javadekar

Kejriwal to discuss new tech to decompose stubble with Javadekar

Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, met a group of scientists at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in central Delhi’s Pusa, where he attended a live demonstration of the decomposer technology which, he said, would help in preventing stubble burning – a major source of winter pollution in Delhi.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-07-2020_000119B) (PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he would soon meet Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar to discuss the implementation of a new technology to decompose crop stubble across states.

Kejriwal, on Thursday, met a group of scientists at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in central Delhi’s Pusa, where he attended a live demonstration of the decomposer technology which, he said, would help in preventing stubble burning – a major source of winter pollution in Delhi.

“I will meet the Union environment minister in a day or two to discuss the efficient and effective implementation of this technique in other states. This is a very simple, doable, and practical technique, for preventing stubble burning and the resultant pollution,” said Kejriwal.

“This is the result of many years of hard work and efforts of our scientists, and they have got the validation after pilot testing and projection. They have also given their technique a licence for commercial exploitation,” the chief minister said.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves making a liquid formulation using fermented farm inputs, and then spraying it over fields to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of crop stubble. The formulation also acts as a fertiliser, the government said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had asked the development department in the city government to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the technology. He had also directed the department to explore the possibility of using the technology at farms on Delhi’s peripheries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 22:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Sep 24, 2020 22:05 IST

latest news

₹101 crore multi-sports complex almost ready at Noida Stadium, may open in November
Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Divisional commissioner checks Covid care arrangements in Kharar
Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Wife booked for abetment of suicide after husband dies in police custody
Sep 24, 2020 23:10 IST
Red zone count hits 2k, over 16% in S-W district
Sep 24, 2020 23:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.