Kejriwal to highlight efforts to strengthen business environment at global summit

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal would address a global summit on Wednesday, in which he would highlight efforts by the Delhi government to strengthen the business environment for start-up ventures in the city and innovations such as the entrepreneurship curriculum in government schools, said a statement issued by his office on Sunday.

Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in the event through video conference. The event will be attended by several leading entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, motivational speakers, Nobel laureates, industrialists and policy experts from around the world, the statement said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be speaking at The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit on December 9. He will be sharing Delhi’s efforts in building a comprehensive framework and turning it into a global start-up destination. CM Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief Minister from India who will speak in this summit alongside several industry stalwarts, world leaders and Nobel laureates. From Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in schools to a progressive start-up policy, the Delhi government has been in the forefront in making Delhi a global destination for start-ups,” it said.

It further said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to talk about various steps being taken to turn Delhi into a global start-up destination ranging from launching a progressive start-up policy, providing access to affordable infrastructure for the hi-tech and service industry and providing high-quality skilled manpower through a focus on skilling and building an entrepreneurship mindset right from school education.”