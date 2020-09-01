Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, asks for ‘viable’ GST borrowing option

New Delhi:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to consider a “viable” alternative to the two borrowing options provided to the states by the Union government on August 27 to meet the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) revenue shortfall, which, according to the CM, would “put an extremely onerous burden on the states”.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) issued a statement on Tuesday in which it mentioned the letter written to the PM on the same day. In the letter, in which Kejriwal suggested that the GST Council should consider authorising the Centre to borrow on its behalf – for the purpose of compensating states – and extend the period of collection of cess beyond 2022.

The Union finance ministry declined to comment on the matter.

The GST law assures states a 14% increase in their annual revenue for five years from July 1, 2017, and also guarantee them that their revenue shortfall, if any, will be made good through the compensation cess levied on luxury products and sin goods such as liquor, cigarettes, aerated water, automobiles, coal, and tobacco products.

While the GST cess and revenue collections have plunged since April 2020 because of a 68-day hard nationwide lockdown that led to almost halting all business activities, the problem of states not getting the dues promised to them goes back to October 2019. However, in July 2020, the Central government released more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore as GST compensation due to states for the financial year 2019-20.

On August 27, at the 41st meeting of the GST Council, the Union finance ministry offered the states two options to plug a shortfall in their revenue, estimated at Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the financial year that ends in March 2021.

In the first option, states can borrow Rs 97,000 crore at reasonable interest rates from a special window that will be opened in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Both the principal and the interest payments under this option will come from cess collections.

Under the second option, the states can borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore, but will have to bear the interest cost. The Centre has defined losses arising from the implementation of GST at Rs 97,000 crore and the balance as losses arising from an Act of God (Covid-19).

“Following a deliberation on the options given by the central government to the states at the GST Council meet, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister stating that the two options that are given by the Union ministry of finance, which require the states to borrow loans and then meet the repayment liabilities will put an onerous burden on the states. Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider a legally viable option to tide over the Covid-19 economic crisis, the chief minister said that the GST Council should consider authorizing the Centre to borrow on its behalf and extend the period of collection of cess beyond 2022,” said the statement issued by the Delhi CMO.

“Terming the GST reform as the landmark reform in the indirect tax structure of India, the chief minister in the letter stated that the assurance of the GST compensation to states to meet the shortfall in GST collections is one of the pillars on which the entire GST edifice rests,” the statement added.

“To create an artificial distinction between loss occurring due to the implementation of the GST and those occurring due to Covid-19 pandemic goes against the very spirit of the Compensation Act (2017) and will lead to a creation of a trust deficit between the Centre and the states, wherein in future, the states will be hesitant in coming together to achieve more such larger common national goals, as was done through the implementation of GST,” the letter added.

Jayati Ghosh, professor of economics in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that states have a legit point in this case. “The central government owes money to states- money that was promised to them to make them agree to the GST system in the first place. Now they are being told the Centre will not repay and they must borrow on their own… It is a clear contract violation. Also, since the central government can borrow money on much easier terms and at lower interest rates, it makes much more sense for the Centre to borrow in order to pay the states their GST dues.”

She further said, “States are in bad fiscal shape. They gave up their revenue raising powers with the implementation of the GST in return of assurances of compensation from the central government. Now the pandemic has made things much worse. Most states got hardly financial assistance from the central government and had to take on the entire financial burden of covid management — from healthcare to providing food and shelter to those in need. Revenues have dropped and most states are now finding it difficult to pay salaries. How can they take the burden of more loans at this juncture? How will they eventually repay?”