Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Kerala gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer moves high court for bail

Kerala gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer moves high court for bail

Sivasankar was suspended in July after his alleged liaison with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, came to light

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Former principal secretary of Kerala chief minister M Sivasankar leaves NIA office after being questioned by the agency in Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi on September 24. (File photo)

M Sivasankar, who was Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal secretary and a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on Wednesday, moved the Kerala high court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him again in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Sivasankar was suspended in July after his alleged liaison with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, came to light.

In his anticipatory bail plea, he has contended that he was questioned for over 90 hours by various central probe agencies but they failed to detect any anomalies.

He said he was fully cooperating with the investigation. To satisfy some vested interests, probe agencies are under pressure to arrest him, he claimed in the plea, which will be taken up by the court on Thursday.



Reports suggest the ED will file a case against him for money laundering.

The investigation has revealed he had made several foreign trips and in some of them official permission was not sought. Though he was aware of the questionable integrity of Suresh, he went out of way to help her, the probe has further revealed.

The smuggling case was uncovered on July 5 after 30 kilograms (kg) of gold was seized from a consignment that came to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

P Sarith Kumar, a former employee of the consulate who had come to receive the consignment, was arrested by the Customs officials after the recovery of the gold.

The other two suspects, Suresh and her accomplice Sandip Nair, were arrested from their hideout in Bengaluru five days later.

Sivasankar was suspended after his alleged links with Suresh surfaced. A multi-agency team is probing the case and 30 people have been arrested to date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Oct 14, 2020 15:53 IST
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Oct 14, 2020 15:32 IST
IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
Oct 14, 2020 16:13 IST
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
Oct 14, 2020 13:53 IST

latest news

68-year-old promised “dates” by caller, duped of ₹3.7 lakh
Oct 14, 2020 16:21 IST
Uttarakhand schools to reopen for class 10 and class 12 from November 1
Oct 14, 2020 16:17 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer moves high court for bail
Oct 14, 2020 16:18 IST
New Zealand cricket great John Reid dies at 92
Oct 14, 2020 16:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.