Kerala man held with 200gm charas in Himachal’s Mandi district

He was caught with the contraband at a checkpoint while he was on his way to Delhi from Kullu in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus.

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A Kerala resident was arrested with 200gm charas (cannabis) in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Tuesday.

The accused Lukman Jalal, 25, a resident of Ernakullam, Kerala, was caught with the contraband at a checkpoint while he was on his way to Delhi from Kullu in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus.

The HRTC buses are ferrying stranded people as per the directions of the state government.

“The accused, who was stranded in Kullu district due to the lockdown, boarded the bus which was enroute Delhi. He was caught with the contraband at a checkpoint,” Mandi superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.



