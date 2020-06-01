Kerala medical team to help Maharashtra battle Covid-19

A 100-member medical team from Kerala comprising doctors and critical care nurses is set to come to Mumbai to assist the Maharashtra government in its fight against the pandemic. Last week, the state had sought help from Kerala. Kerala was the first state to report Covid-19 case in the country in January, but has since managed it well with high recovery and lowest mortality rates.

“An advance team has already reached SevenHills Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors without borders,” tweeted Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac. Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said a team led by deputy superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital Dr SS Santhosh Kumar has reached Mumbai and others would join him in a couple of days.

Last month, a team led by Kumar was rushed to north Kerala’s Kasaragod which saw a rise in cases. The team helped set up a Covid hospital, and later cases came down drastically. Kerala had also dispatched 800 medical professionals to the UAE and Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.