Kerala: Parents of minor girls found dead 3 years ago stage protest

The parents of two minor girls, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Walayar in Kerala three years ago, staged a sit-in protest in Kochi on Sunday seeking justice.

The mother of the deceased girls said she is under tremendous pressure to withdraw the case and the official, who had allegedly weakened the case, was promoted to the rank of Indian Police Service (IPS) in August.

The siblings, aged 12 and eight, were found dead at their home within a span of 52 days at Walayar in Palakkad district when their labourer parents were out for work.

The incident, which had occurred in 2017, had hit national headlines after many compared it with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

“Three years have passed and we are yet to get justice. We feel sad when the people who committed the heinous crime roam freely. The official, who weakened the case, was recently promoted to the rank of IPS. We are forced to hit the street again,” said the mother.

The elder girl had died on January 13, 2017, and the younger sibling 52 days later. The autopsy report had revealed that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

The mother had named a few accused after the death of her elder daughter, but police allegedly failed to take any action.

“There were many attempts to sabotage the case. If the government was sincere, the poor parents would have got justice long ago,” said Justice Kamal Pasha, a retired Kerala high court (HC) judge.

He said only an independent probe could ensure justice to the poor parents.

Kerala was rocked by protests last year when a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Palakkad had set free the four accused and passed serious strictures against the investigating team. Many witnesses turned hostile during the trial.